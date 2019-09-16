Sinead’s cancer nurse Sheila is a Downton Abbey and former Coronation Street star

Coronation Street’s Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) is bravely facing up to her terminal cancer diagnosis, but when she visited a hospice this week, some viewers may have been slightly distracted as they recognised Sheila, the kindly care worker who showed Sinead and husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) around.

Advertisement

The motorbike-loving medic is played by Helen Sheals, familiar to Downton Abbey fans as village post mistress Mrs Wigan. The recurring character appeared in a handful of episodes throughout the period hit’s six-year run, including the very first one back in 2010 – although she doesn’t pop up in the current big-screen version.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who else did Helen Sheals play in Coronation Street?

It’s also not the first time the actress has cropped up in Corrie: in 2009 she briefly played Lilly Richardson, mother of Sophie Webster’s teenage sweetheart Ben Richardson.

The sports-mad schoolboy is best remembered for making an inappropriate move on best mate Ryan Connor’s mum, Michelle, which understandably cut short his time as the family lodger…

Sheals has notched up numerous TV credits since the mid-1990s in the likes of Doctors, Casualty, Holby City, Silent Witness, Last Tango in Halifax, defunct C4 soap Brookside and The Hello Girls opposite EastEnders favourite Letitia Dean during one of her hiatuses from Walford.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers