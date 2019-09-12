Sinead’s cancer diagnosis in Coronation Street is “most heartbreaking episode ever”

Coronation Street fans were wiping away the tears after an emotional episode saw Sinead Osbourne (Katie McGlynn) diagnosed with terminal cancer and given months to live.

With new husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) at her side, the young mum was shellshocked as an oncologist revealed the devastating news that her cancer, which she battled last year while pregnant with son Bertie, had returned and spread to her lymph nodes and liver and was too advanced and aggressive for any treatment.

Returning to the street in Wednesday 11th September’s episode to inform the immediate family, including Daniel’s dad Ken Barlow, brother Peter Barlow and Sinead’s auntie Beth Tinker, the stark reality of the situation hit the newlyweds back in their flat in an emotional two-hander that sparked a huge response on social media.

Sobbing at #Corrie. Most heartbreaking episode ever ???? — Rebekka-Mary Darling (@RebekkaMary) September 11, 2019

What an astonishing final scene in #Corrie tonight.

Applause all round to the actors playing Daniel & Sinead and the production team.

I’m in complete pieces.#CoronationStreet — ????????‍♀️ Pritha Bardhan ????????‍♀️ (@PrithaBardhan) September 11, 2019

My heart is breaking watching Sinead’s story ???? this is a reality for so many people, even without a terminal diagnosis cancer is terrifying. We really need to find a cure. #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Stephanie ♡ (@StephanieeeeeB) September 11, 2019

the writing, directing, acting and dedication shown in episodes of @itvcorrie, like tonight’s, never fails to amaze me. truly couldn’t be prouder to stan a soap that continues to raise awareness and tackle tough storylines with every ounce of effort they can ???? #corrie — kat ☾ (@Alison_King_Fan) September 11, 2019

Sinead’s fate had been widely publicised with Corrie confirming the news in a statement last week, but it appears nothing could prepare the audience for the moving scenes in which Sinead reflected on the time she had left with her son, and Daniel faced the thought of life without his wife.

Dubbed “the most heartbreaking episode ever,” it was a rare example of an episode focusing on just one storyline, allowing the enormity of Sinead’s bombshell to be fully explored. Tragically finding a lump on her neck on her wedding day on Monday, Sinead’s reaction ran the gamut of emotions from confusion, anger, fear and bravery. Fans are already predicting awards recognition for McGlynn and Mallard for their moving performances.

McGlynn revealed at the weekend she has finished filming, meaning her alter ego will be on screen for the next few months with her death expected to air later this autumn. Setting the record straight on social media that it was her decision to leave after seven years in the role, the actress has spoken about the difficult journey ahead for her character in the coming weeks.

“Daniel and Sinead are just broken, we wanted to play their disbelief with as much realism as we could,” she said. “Sinead just wants to be a mum to Bertie, so she needs to know how long she’s got left.”

Corrie has been working with organisations Mummy’s Star and Jo’s Cancer Trust to ensure the storyline is portrayed as realistic and sensitively as possible.

Next week, the couple face some difficult decisions as Daniel encourages his wife to consider last-ditch chemotherapy in the hope of extending her life, and whether Sinead will go into a hospice or spend her final days at home.

