Coronation Street’s Sinead Tinker to die in tragic scenes as cancer returns

Actress Katie McGlynn’s exit storyline from Coronation Street will see her character Sinead Tinker die after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Next week’s emotional drama will see Sinead preparing to marry fiancé Daniel, only to find a lump on her neck and be told subsequently by doctors that her cancer has spread to her lymph nodes and liver.

McGlynn is currently filming her final scenes, which will be screened on ITV this autumn.

Speaking tonight about what viewers can expect to see, the Corrie star said: “Daniel and Sinead are just broken. And we wanted to play their disbelief with as much realism as we could. Sinead just wants to be a mum to Bertie, so she needs to know how long she’s got left.”

Medics will tell the couple that because Sinead’s cancer is now aggressive and untreatable, she has mere months left to live.

Viewers who have been following the storyline know that young mum Sinead was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2018 after initially ignoring symptoms.

Sinead then began treatment, but stopped temporarily out of fear it would harm her unborn baby. A decision to restart chemotherapy resulted in Sinead responding well, but next week’s news will leave her struggling to come to terms with the diagnosis, while Daniel tries to make plans for a future without his wife and the mother of their son.

Coronation Street has been working on the storyline with charity Mummy’s Star, founded by CEO Pete Wallroth shortly after his wife died following the birth of their daughter. Commenting on the collaboration, Wallroth said:

“Working with Katie and Rob [Mallard, who plays Daniel] has been both a pleasure and a wonderful opportunity.

“They have listened to first hand accounts from women, asked for so much advice and this has been reflected so professionally and realistically on screen through their portrayal of Sinead and Daniel’s harrowing experiences.”

Added McGlynn: “Mummy’s Star specialise in helping families and women who’ve been suffering from cancer in or around pregnancy. It’s been really helpful chatting to them, some of the families and the founder Pete Wallroth who’ve been through this in real life.

“Every story is different and it’s quite a unique experience battling cancer in pregnancy. Sinead blames herself, so their advice and support has been very gratefully received.”

Help has also come from the charity Jo’s Cancer Trust, whose head of support services Rebecca Shoosmith said: “Nine women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every day in the UK and if caught early it is a very treatable cancer so it is fantastic that the programme has been able to raise awareness of the disease.

“Sadly, Sinead has an advanced diagnosis. We have been working very closely with Coronation Street on this incredibly moving and poignant storyline over the last year to ensure it is portrayed as accurately and sensitively as possible.”

