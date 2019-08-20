Fiz returns! Jennie McAlpine’s Coronation Street comeback story revealed

Absent from the cobbles since November 2018, Fiz Brown (Jennie McAlpine) is set for a Coronation Street comeback.

With McAlpine returning to work following the birth of her second child, her character is set to return to Weatherfield on Friday 30th August. Waving goodbye to Weatherfield with daughter Hope (Isabella Flanagan) last year to get help with the child’s bad behaviour, Fiz is returning to the show with a school-centred drama.

As partner Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) prepares for her return, he realises with horror that he’s forgotten to enrol daughter Hope at Bessie Street for the new school year. Panicking, he speaks to Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) who tells him to try and pull some strings with teacher Brian (Peter Gunn).

Although Brian agrees to help Tyrone in a meeting with the headteacher, things don’t go to plan. At all.

After Hope’s teacher politely tells Tyrone there’s no space for her, Evelyn arrives to offer the pair moral support. But Evelyn being Evelyn, she barricades the four of them into the staff room, threatening to keep them all there until Hope is enrolled. And it’s just then when Fiz arrives on the scene, shocked at what she sees.

And it gets worse from there as a police officer and a reporter turn up at the school to investigate the impromptu hostage situation.

Fortunately, Brian grabs the key and soon frees the four of them. Unfortunately, a now furious Evelyn blasts Tyrone for missing the Bessie Street deadline, telling him that Hope would be better off back in Birmingham.

Will Hope have to find a school place elsewhere? And just how well will Fizz respond to this cold welcome?

