Coronation Street: who is leaving, returning to and joining the soap?

Welcome to RadioTimes.com’s handy rundown of the leavers, returners and new faces in the Coronation Street cast. This page will be regularly updated as news breaks of cast shake-ups, so we’ll keep you updated on the shock comebacks, dramatic exits and new blood set to spice up Weatherfield.

Leaving

Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon)

Fallon announced in May that she was quitting and will leave in 2020 after five years in the role of Sarah Platt’s troubled daughter.

She won countless plaudits for her performance during Bethany’s hard-hitting abuse storyline, in which the vulnerable teen was groomed by sinister older boyfriend Nathan Curtis and forced into a sexual exploitation ring.

Before she leaves the character is set to embark on a doomed romance with handsome footballer James Bailey, only to discover he’s secretly gay.

Kate Connor (Faye Brookes)

2019 has not been a good year for Kana fans – first Rana Habeeb was killed off in March’s factory disaster, now the other half of the popular couple Kate Connor will be leaving in the autumn following Brookes’s decision to step down after four years. However, Corrie have assured us that Kate will not meet the same fate as her tragic fiancee and the door will be left open…

Michelle Connor (Kym Marsh)

Marsh takes a temporary break towards the end of 2019 having played feisty ‘Chelle since 2006. “It feels like the right time for me to explore other roles,” she said, before confirming “but this isn’t the last you’ve heard of Michelle – she’ll be back!”

The first new project for the actress is co-hosting BBC daytime show For Love or Money alongside Ashley John-Baptiste, investigating online dating fraud where people looking for love have ended up conned out of their cash.

Robert Preston (Tristan Gemmill)

‘Chelle’s fiancé Robert, currently embroiled in a secret double life situation which sees him trying to keep pregnant old flame Vicky Jefferies as far away from his betrothed as possible, is also bowing out but it looks to be a more permanent arrangement than Marsh’s sabbatical. The ex-Casualty star was recast as Tracy Barlow’s ex in 2015.

Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn)

Corrie bosses have yet to confirm or deny Sinead’s fate, but rumours persist that the brave mum’s cancer battle may eventually see her being written out in a tragic exit. “The story still has a long way to go,” a spokesperson said recently. “Any speculation threatens to undermine the storyline for viewers.” McGlynn has played ditzy Sinead since 2013.

Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent)

Another temporary goodbye, this time to accommodate Vincent’s maternity leave – she is expecting her first child with Sheffield United footballer Kean Bryan. Hence the oversize bags and coats, and much hiding behind the Speed Daal counter and Rovers bar for Kev and Sal’s stroppy daughter.

Returning

Emily Bishop (Eileen Derbyshire)

Cobbles legend Emily, who was been part of the cast almost since day one – having joined in 1961, the year after it began – took a leave of temporary absence in 2016 when the character jetted off to Peru to help nephew Spider with charity work. She’s currently living in Edinburgh with niece Freda and her fiancée Norris Cole (also Mrs Bishop’s old tenant) but she’ll be back for a cameo in October via a video call to wish old pal Ken Barlow a happy birthday.

Fiona Middleton (Angela Griffin)

Another video call cameo (is this a new soap trend?) is being lined up for former salon owner Fiona, who reappears dialled in from Australia in a conversation with daughter Emma Brooker on Wednesday 21st August to confirm her old flame Steve McDonald is in fact her biological father.

Playing glam drama magnet Fiona launched Griffin’s career back in the 1990s, she left after six years in 1998, but it’s understood the character is not returning to the street itself.

Jan Lozinski (Piotr Baumann)

Polish builder turned police informant for human trafficking rings in the Manchester area, Jan was forced to relocate when his cover was compromised, but he will be back later in the summer. Rumours claim he will ask lover Eileen Grimshaw, who has no idea of his secret crime fighting agenda, to run away with him into witness protection…

Josh Tucker (Ryan Clayton)

David Platt’s rapist will return in the autumn, as confirmed by Clayton who posted on social media that he was back on set filming again ahead of his on screen reappearance.

Evil Josh was never punished in the eyes of the law for his drugging and assault, and when David is released from prison for fraud later this year he revisits his 2018 nightmare, coming face to face with his abuser. What brings Josh back into his life, and how will it impact David’s future?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine)

Tyrone’s partner is back on screens later in August following the birth of McAlpine’s second child. Fiz was written out in December 2018 to accommodate the star’s maternity leave, and left the cobbles with troubled daughter Hope so she could attend a specialist school in Birmingham hoping to iron out the little girl’s behavioural issues. Let’s see how that went…

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney)

A real blast from the past, this one: Kevin’s little sister was last seen in 1985 but will be back for a brief stint in the autumn bringing surprising news to her sibling.

The character has had occasional mentions over the years as living in Southampton, and having purchased a villa in Turkey. Devaney is also familiar to fans of Victoria Wood’s classic sitcom dinnerladies and 1980s kids’ classic Jonny Briggs.

Joining

Kel (Joseph Alessi)

Corrie’s upcoming plot tackling historic child abuse introduces Kel, former old flame of Bernie Winter. He comes back into her life and unlocks traumatic memories for her son Paul Foreman, who admits he was groomed and sexually abused by him as a teenager.

Playing Kel is a former EastEnders prison top dog who made Mick Carter’s life a misery while he was behind bars – remember Alessi as Fraser Mason?

