Coronation Street confirms Emily Bishop return

Coronation Street has confirmed Emily Bishop will be back on screen in October 2019, the first time Weatherfield legend Eileen Derbyshire has appeared on screen in over three years.

Via an announcement on their official Twitter account, the show revealed the brief return is part of the upcoming birthday celebrations of cobbles stalwart Ken Barlow (William Roache) in the autumn, which is currently being filmed.

This week we're filming Ken's 80th Birthday party and look who surprises him with a special video message – it's Emily! See it all on screen in October ❤️#Corrie #Ken #Emily #Exclusive #FirstLook #SneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Bhd4UovRgP — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) August 9, 2019

Emily is Ken’s oldest pal, having arrived on the street in 1961 a year after the iconic soap started. Ken, of course, has been there since day one, so it’s only fitting he’s wished many happy returns from a fellow veteran with a specially-recorded video message.

The last we saw of Mrs Bishop was when she left to join nephew Spider in Peru in January 2016 to help him with his charity work. Off-screen she returned to the UK with former housemate Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden) and niece Freda Burgess (Ali Briggs) in Edinburgh.

Corrie has always insisted Derbyshire’s departure was temporary, and in April this year current producer Iain MacLeod told RadioTimes.com: “We are in talks fairly regularly with Eileen, the door is certainly not closed there.”

Emily lived at No.3 Coronation Street for decades but finally sold up this year to new family the Baileys. Wonder if she knows they bashed a hole in her wall within days of moving in…?

