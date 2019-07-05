Carla returns to Coronation Street – and makes a BIG decision about her future

Carla Connor (Alison King) returns to Coronation Street on Wednesday 3rd July following her psychotic breakdown over the guilt of the Underworld roof collapse that killed Rana Habeeb, which she believes was her fault but viewers know was caused by beleaguered builder Gary Windass (Mikey North).

Since her devastating mental health episode Carla has been receiving specialist medical treatment at a facility in Carlisle, with lover Peter Barlow (Chris Gascoyne) at her side. As the news reaches Weatherfield that the fragile factory boss and her boyfriend are on their way home, Sarah Platt (Tina O’Brin) panics, believing her time in charge will soon be up.

Carla is thankfully on the road to recovery but is still hesitant about facing the staff who blamed her for putting their jobs in jeopardy, so it’s no surprise she gets a mixed reception when she comes to the temporary workspace at the community centre where she makes an announcement that leaves them reeling.

By Friday 5th July mouthy machinist Beth Sutherland (Lisa George) blabs their manager intends to hand over her shares in the business to the workforce, leaving professional partner Nick Tilsley (Ben Price) speechless, and Peter worried Carla’s condition is affecting her decision making and pushing her into rash behaviour.

Does Kate forgive Carla for Rana’s death?

It’s not just the knicker-stitchers Carla has to face – she’s also reunited with sister Kate Connor (Faye Brookes) who angrily blamed her for Rana’s tragic demise on what would have been their wedding day.

Friday 5th July also sees Carla bite the bullet and face Kate with an apology about not heeding Gary’s warnings over the instability of the roof (the irony!) that caved in to create the carnage.

Finally letting go of her hurt, Kate breaks down in tears, and her emotional reunion with Carla appears to build bridges between the fractured Connor family. Can Kate’s forgiveness help Carla to heal as she tries to get her life back on track?

