  5. Corrie star Faye Brookes quits!

She announced the news today on Twitter

Coronation Street, Kate Connor, Rana Nazir

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes has announced she’s quitting her role as Kate Connor in the ITV soap.

Faye, who has played Kate since 2015, took to social media today (Tuesday 30 April) to announce her departure from Weatherfield:

“Thanks to everyone for your amazing support, but after 4 fabulous years in Weatherfield it’s time for me to explore new opportunities, I’ve loved playing Kate Connor, but she needs a break for a little while and so with a song in my heart I’m off to pastures new #kana #corrie

A Corrie spokesperson says: “Faye is a very talented actress who has put her all into the portrayal of Kate Connor for the past three and a half years, we wish her every success for the future. She will be on screen until early Autumn and the door will be left open.”

Faye won Best Newcomer at The National Television Awards in 2017. Most recently her character Kate has been left grieving following the tragic death of her fiancee Rana Habeeb (Bhavna Limbachia) on the couple’s wedding day. Fans started #kana in honour of the on screen couple.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

