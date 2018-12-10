Accessibility Links

Rita to lose the Kabin on Coronation Street – as Norris sells up?

Is Rita about to be out of a job?

Is Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox) about to lose her job behind the counter of the Kabin on Coronation Street? After a lifetime of early mornings spent sorting newspapers, the Weatherfield stalwart will be in danger of getting the boot after shop owner Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden) returns next year and decides to sell up.

A source told the Mirror:  “Rita is the Kabin. She’s been behind that counter serving the residents of Weatherfield for decades. Even when Norris bought it off her, she remained working there and has been holding the fort all these months while he has been away. Brian and Cathy tell Rita they have done the deal to buy the Kabin. But until she has seen the contract she’s having none of it. Let the Kabin war begin.”

Coronation Street does not comment on future storylines, but the ITV soap did confirm late last months that actor Malcolm Hebden will back on screen in May 2019 following a prolonged absence in the wake of a heart attack.

Back in July 2018, the actor spoke publicly about his cardiac arrest in an interview with the Blackpool Gazette at an event at Blackpool Victoria Hospital to make the 70th anniversary of the NHS:

“After surgery and for most of December 2017 I was in an induced coma, in the care of brilliant, wonderful people at the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit Fortunately I didn’t realise how bad it was – I was dying. The cardiac team simply saved my life.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

