Sally GUILTY in Coronation Street trial verdict – here’s what happens next

Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) has been found guilty on all three charges brought against her in the shocking climax of her Coronation Street court case. Monday 26 November saw the jury deliver their verdict on the former mayor of Weatherfield – and it was bad news all round, as she was declared guilty on counts of fraud, money laundering and bribery.

Corrupt businessman Duncan Radfield (Nicholas Gleaves) has framed innocent Sal, taking advantage of her gullibility for his own dodgy ends and has managed to convince her even-more susceptible sister Gina Seddon (Connie Hyde) during the trial that he WAS having a secret affair with her sibling and they colluded on their fraudulent theft of council funds together.

As Gina took the stand she crumbled as the prosecution forced her to admit it was feasible Sally could have been engaged in a clandestine liaison with Duncan due to her history of cheating, with Ms Seddon unwittingly spilling on Mrs Metcalfe’s entire marital history, infidelities and all. Unsurprisingly, this did not help paint a sympathetic picture of the defendant to the jury.

Looking distinctly corrupt and untrustworthy thanks to Duncan’s performance and manipulation of Gina, making her think Sally had been lying to them all along, the jurors quickly returned with three guilty verdicts, with Sal channeling her best Deirdre Rachid as she was led out of the court weeping “I didn’t do it!”. Back at home, Gina confided in Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) her belief that Sally betrayed him by conducting an affair with Duncan, and when upset Sal rang from prison he deliberately avoided the call… Is Sally set to rot in jail as everyone turns on her?

What will happen to Sally now, and what is Gina’s plan?

Hopefully not, as daughter Sophie Webster (Brooke Vincent) appeared to be the only one in the disgraced ex-councillor’s corner and blamed Auntie Gina for selling her mum down the river, demanding Tim throw her out – but to no avail. On Wednesday 28 November, Tim becomes increasingly convinced Sally did do the dirty with Duncan, which suits Gina’s own true agenda – she’s falling for Tim and doesn’t want Sally getting in the way!

On Friday 30 November she plays them off against each other and deliberately sabotages a meeting between Tim and his wife hoping the more she keeps them apart, the more Mr Metcalfe will see Gina as more than just his sister-in-law… Viewers are now awaiting conformation of what Sally’s sentence will be, Duncan’s final fate, Sophie’s rescue plan, and whether duped Gina deliberately stitched her big sister up on the stand in order to get Tim to herself! Surely not…?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.