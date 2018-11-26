Coronation Street reveals 8 big spoilers for Christmas 2018

Coronation Street has given us a first tease of their big storylines for Christmas 2018 as the countdown begins to the cobbles festive season.

Promising a mixture of high drama and classic Corrie comedy, we’ve put together a list of what to expect as old passion reignites, families face an uncertain future, and someone is planning a terrible revenge…

Peter and Carla reunite?

Carla Connor and Peter Barlow see in the New Year in a reflective mood as they ponder what could’ve been if he hadn’t cheated with Tina McIntyre and wrecked their marriage. Alone in the old snooker hall, which Peter plans to buy after selling his half of the factory to another of Carla’s exes, Nick Tilsley, the old chemistry intensifies as midnight looms and the pair share an intimate moment… Will they be an item again by 2019?

Sally is STILL locked up

The verdict is due soon but as we get closer to Christmas Sally Metcalfe is still behind bars. Has her plan to delay the trial by getting herself hospitalised until CCTV from Weatherfield General arrives that could exonerate her and prove dastardly Duncan Radfield is lying worked? Or has she been found guilty and is starting a long stretch away from her family this festive season?

Gina has her eye on Tim

On the outside, Sal’s sister Gina Seddon’s feelings for brother-in-law Tim Metcalfe are growing and the sneaky sibling plays the troubled couple off against each other to mess with the marriage. As Tim drowns his sorrows without his missus by his side, Gina seizes the moment and offers Tim a shoulder to cry on – but will it end up as more than that?

Jenny takes revenge on Liz

New Rovers landlady Jenny Connor has forgiven and forgotten husband Johnny Connor’s indiscretion with Liz McDonald – or so she claims. Hitting the bottle as she struggles to put the indiscretion behind her, she plans a spiteful revenge on her love rival as she plays a cruel online prank that stitches her pub predecessor right up. But as her drinking spirals out of control so does her vendetta – how far will unstable Jenny go to get her own back on Liz?

Pregnant Sinead’s last Christmas?

Daniel Osbourne pulls out all the stops to give his beloved Sinead Tinker an unforgettable Christmas Day, as his pregnant soul mate copes with the reality of her cervical cancer diagnosis. There’s not a turkey in sight as the Barlows and Tinkers gather for a vegan Christmas dinner, but with Sinead aware she’s on borrowed time having lied to her fella about avoiding chemotherapy for fear of harming her unborn babies, will there be much to smile about for the families?

Audrey gets a windfall…

A surprise windfall comes the way of Audrey Roberts, but how is she suddenly in the money? Has one of her hairdressing clients had their final blue rinse and left her everything in their will? Has Claudia Colby cashed in her attempt at opening a rival salon and pumped a sizeable cash injection into the business hoping to join her and Maria Connor to run salon as a trio? Or has someone from the past passed away and bequeathed an inheritance? However she acquires the cash, there’s someone in her life who’s very interested. Guess who?

…But Lewis is up to his old tricks

Lothario Lewis Archer came back into Aud’s life this year claiming to have mended his con man ways. But news of Audrey’s windfall worries her daughter Gail Platt who becomes convinced her ex-lover will want to get his hands on the loot and do another runner. Lewis is certainly plotting something behind the Platts’ families backs as they celebrate the season of goodwill, so will Gail’s suspicions be proved right? Will Audrey be left heartbroken again, or is there a twist in the tale? Rumour has it Lewis is to be killed off this winter…

Brian plans the greatest nativity Bessie Street has ever seen

Eager to impress Mr Gillespie, Brian Packham plans the biggest school nativity the north west has ever seen as he takes artistic control of Bessie Street’s end of term show. As his boss piles on the pressure, buffoonish Brian starts burning the candle at both ends and realises he might have taken on too much. The final performance is an unforgettable showstopper that makes a big impression on the audience – but not necessarily for the right reasons!

