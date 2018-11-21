Coronation Street: where have you seen Brian’s boss Phil before? Who is actor Tom Turner?

The show must go on for Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) on Coronation Street this evening when he’s collared in the staff room by ambitious school deputy head Phil Gillespie orders him to oversee the Christmas production, which he envisages as a mash-up of Lord of the Rings and Cinderella. In a thinly veiled threat, Phil then tells Brian that in order to avoid redundancy, the production must be outstanding – of West End quality, in fact.

The demand is just the latest unreasonable request from Phil, coming just weeks after he forced an increasingly put-upon Brian to give up his half term holiday in order to work.

Playing the role of workplace bully Phil is actor Tom Turner, who is probably best known to soap fans for his role as Nate Tenbury-Newent, who appeared first on Hollyoaks Later (as a love interest of Cheryl Brady) in 2012 and then Hollyoaks itself the following year.

Following his stint on the C4 soap, Turner appeared in short-lived sitcoms Pat & Cabbage and All at Sea before landing the part of Alistair in Man Down in 2015. In more recent years, Turner has been as the King in the live-action version of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, as Gerald in the Easter Rising drama Rebellion and as Gerald in the BBCC2 police procedural Collateral. He will be seen next playing Garth Morrison in the dramatisation of the next case for JK Rowling’s detective Cormoran Strike.

