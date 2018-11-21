Coronation Street: watch Duncan tell outrageous lies about Sally at her trial – see the new scene

Coronation Street cad Duncan Radfield will be lying like his life depends on it in tonight’s double bill of the ITV soap when he takes the stand at Sally’s trial. In this new sneak-peek clip released today by Corrie, Sal can be seen left aghast as Duncan gives his own outrageous version of events.

As can be seen, duplicitous Duncan is quick to paint the former Weatherfield mayor as a conniving manipulator who targeted him so that she could defraud the council. And in a particularly low blow, he pretends that Sally started an affair with him because she’d fallen out of love with husband Tim.

“She said he was a good-for-nothing taxi driver with no ambition or interest in his personal hygiene,” states Duncan. “She could no longer bear to be touched by him.”

Coronation Street isn’t yet revealing the outcome of Sally’s trial, but actress Sally Dynevor recently hinted that Duncan’s testimony just might sway the jury. When asked what Sally’s Christmas was going to be like, the Corrie star said to Inside Soap:

“I don’t think she’s going to have a happy Christmas. She thinks she’ll be at home, and it just breaks my heart to think that she might not be at home on Christmas Day. Prison food!”

Next week’s episodes will see Sally’s fate revealed and fans can expect Tim to be left believing that Sally may well have had an affair with Duncan, while legal eagle Paula decides that she has little option but to end her relationship with Sophie. But what will Sally be back on the Street to witness the break-up? Or is she set to face a future behind bars?

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.