Paula to leave Coronation Street after split with Sophie?

Legal eagle Paula Martin will end her relationship with Sophie Webster on next week’s Coronation Street in the aftermath of a verdict being reached at Sally Metcalfe’s trial.

Advertisement

The pair’s passion has soured in recent episodes after Sophie jeopardised Sally’s chances being treated fairly in court after she angered the trial judge. And the upcoming drama will see Paula left riled when she discovers that Sophie is behind a plan to get Sally to feign an injury so that the case can be adjourned.

Scenes to be shown on Monday 26 November will see Paula do her best to show that Sally was innocently taken in by Duncan’s lies, but faces a tough job thanks to the prosecution describing the accused as morally corrupt and indisputably guilty.

Coronation Street isn’t yet revealing the jury’s verdict, but Corrie fans can expect Tim to be left believing that Sally may well have had an affair, a conclusion that leaves her devastated.

Paula, meanwhile, decides that she’s been left with little option but to finish things with Sophie. So is this it for their fledgling romance? And will there now be little reason for Paula to continue to be a presence on the Street?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.