Sinead stops chemo in Coronation Street – and lies to Daniel about it

Pregnant Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) faced an impossible decision in Coronation Street when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to decide whether to have treatment, fearing it may harm her unborn baby.

Husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) convinced her to go ahead with chemotherapy to give her the best chance of fighting the illness, but next week worried Sinead refuses to keep having it – only her other half has no idea.

Not wanting to potentially put her child at risk, but unsure how to tell Daniel how she feels, Sinead bluffs when the hospital call on Monday 12 November arranging her next appointment and she is forced to go along with it.

Seeking alternative methods to fight cancer, Sinead goes for a homeopathic massage where she meets a fellow young mum called Steff, who reveals she has ceased having chemo in favour of homeopathy and a strict special diet. Intrigued by what Steff tells her, Sinead wonders if alternative therapies could be right for her and the baby – without saying anything to Daniel, she makes the decision to ditch the chemo sessions.

How does Sinead stop Daniel going to hospital with her?

On Friday 16 November, Sinead goes to great lengths to keep Daniel away from her next hospital appointment by getting Steff to place a fake phone call to him pretending to be from the nursing home where friend Flora McArdle is living, claiming she is upset and wants to see him.

The ruse works a treat and Sinead insists she’ll be fine going to the hospital alone while he goes to see Flora – but secretly she heads home. Later that day, she lies to Daniel that her appointment went well, but also reveals she is embracing a vegan diet as part of a health kick to fight her illness. Pleased at her optimism, Daniel agrees to support her and even says he’ll cut out meat and dairy himself, but he has no idea Sinead has stopped chemo altogether.

As Steff pleads with her new pal to stop the deceit and be honest with Daniel her chemo concerns, how long can Sinead keep such a big decision quiet? What risk is she putting to her own health? And how will Daniel react when he finds out she’s lied, considering Sinead initially kept her cancer diagnosis from him for weeks?

