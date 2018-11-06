Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Coronation Street
  5. Sinead stops chemo in Coronation Street – and lies to Daniel about it

Sinead stops chemo in Coronation Street – and lies to Daniel about it

Her cancer battle takes another tearjerking twist

itvjh

Pregnant Sinead Tinker (Katie McGlynn) faced an impossible decision in Coronation Street when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer and had to decide whether to have treatment, fearing it may harm her unborn baby.

Advertisement

Husband Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) convinced her to go ahead with chemotherapy to give her the best chance of fighting the illness, but next week worried Sinead refuses to keep having it – only her other half has no idea.

Not wanting to potentially put her child at risk, but unsure how to tell Daniel how she feels, Sinead bluffs when the hospital call on Monday 12 November arranging her next appointment and she is forced to go along with it.

Seeking alternative methods to fight cancer, Sinead goes for a homeopathic massage where she meets a fellow young mum called Steff, who reveals she has ceased having chemo in favour of homeopathy and a strict special diet. Intrigued by what Steff tells her, Sinead wonders if alternative therapies could be right for her and the baby – without saying anything to Daniel, she makes the decision to ditch the chemo sessions.

itvjh

How does Sinead stop Daniel going to hospital with her?

On Friday 16 November, Sinead goes to great lengths to keep Daniel away from her next hospital appointment by getting Steff to place a fake phone call to him pretending to be from the nursing home where friend Flora McArdle is living, claiming she is upset and wants to see him.

The ruse works a treat and Sinead insists she’ll be fine going to the hospital alone while he goes to see Flora – but secretly she heads home. Later that day, she lies to Daniel that her appointment went well, but also reveals she is embracing a vegan diet as part of a health kick to fight her illness. Pleased at her optimism, Daniel agrees to support her and even says he’ll cut out meat and dairy himself, but he has no idea Sinead has stopped chemo altogether.

itvjh

As Steff pleads with her new pal to stop the deceit and be honest with Daniel her chemo concerns, how long can Sinead keep such a big decision quiet? What risk is she putting to her own health? And how will Daniel react when he finds out she’s lied, considering Sinead initially kept her cancer diagnosis from him for weeks?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

21_02_coro_gary_ali_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

10_10_CORO_DANIEL_SINEAD_02

Coronation Street wedding: Daniel is “completely oblivious” to Sinead’s cancer secret, says Rob Mallard

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 23 January 2018 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 23 January 2018 Coronation Street - Ep 9369 Friday 2 February 2018 - 1st Ep Carla Connor [ALISON KING] is nervous knowing that Aidan and Kate are going for their initial tests to see if they can be a donor. Bored she invites herself back to Daniel Barlow’s [ROB MALLARD] flat after hearing that Sinead knocked him back. Once inside she is flirtatious and a smitten Daniel gets more than he bargained for! Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Carla and Daniel get passionate – see the first-look pictures

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 5th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 5th December 2017 Coronation Street - Ep 9327 Friday 15th December 2017 - 2nd Ep Sinead Tinker [KATIE McGLYNN] is stunned when she finds Chesney Brown [SAM ASTON] with blood oozing out of his face Daniel Osbourne [ROB MALLARD] looming over him.. Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Coronation Street: Chesney hits HIMSELF with a brick in showdown with Daniel – what happens next?

pjimage (7)

Two shock proposals on Coronation Street – full details revealed