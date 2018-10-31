Accessibility Links

Jennie McAlpine gives her new baby a very Coronation Street name

The Corrie star gave birth on Monday

Jennie McAlpine - Coronation Streer

Actress Jennie McAlpine has revealed on Twitter that she has given birth to her second child – a baby girl who she’s given the very Coronation Street-sounding name of Hilda.

As Corrie fans will know, Rovers cleaner Hilda Ogden (played by the late Jean Alexander) is one of the drama’s most fondly remembered characters, having been a staple part of life in Weatherfield for over two decades.

Thirty-for-year-old McAlpine – who plays Fiz Brown in the ITV soap – gave birth on Monday but announced the news on social media yesterday evening. She and husband Chris Farr already have a son by the name of Albert, who was born back in November 2014.

Jennie McAlpine and Chris Farr

After the news broke, co-stars including Georgia Taylor, Jane Danson and Samia Longchambon took to Twitter to offer up their congratulations.

It was reported at the weekend that McAlpine will remain on screen until December when the character of Fiz will exit the Street after following out with partner Tyrone’s grandmother Evelyn Plummer (played by Maureen Lipman).

Asked on ITV’s Lorraine back in September, McAlpine revealed the unusual ways that Corrie had tried to hide her expanding baby bump:

“We started with perhaps a mug, and then we went onto a handbag. I kid you not, last week they hid it with a Ford Fiesta. Honestly, they said, ‘Can we just move that car a little bit back?’ I said, ‘Is that for my bump?’ They said, ‘Well yeah, we can see it a bit and it is going to help.’ I kid you not.”

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

