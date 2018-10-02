Coronation Street wedding: Daniel is “completely oblivious” to Sinead’s cancer secret, says Rob Mallard

Daniel Osbourne springs a surprise on girlfriend Sinead Tinker in next week’s Coronation Street when he gets down on one knee before revealing that he’s planned a beautiful fairytale ceremony in the urban garden. But the romantic gesture throws a pregnant Sinead into turmoil because she’s currently hiding a secret of her own after being told that she might have cervical cancer. As her friends and family look on expectantly, will Sinead go ahead with the wedding or confide her fears in Daniel? Here’s actor Rob Mallard with all the latest news on Daniel and Sinead’s big day:

So why does Daniel decide to have a spontaneous wedding?

Their time together has been quite rocky, so Daniel thinks he and Sinead should do it while they can because you never know what else might happen. Also, Sinead’s not very conventional, so it seems to make more sense to do it as a surprise rather in a traditional, conventional sense.

Would this be considered an official wedding?

No, it’s more like a ceremony. I assume that off screen they will go to a registry office and get it done that way because Kirk hasn’t been ordained.

What do they wear for the ceremony?

It’s still a smart event, but it’s very earthy with lots of natural colours – it’s more how you’d expect a scene out of A Midsummer’s Night Dream to be like, I imagine.

Everything seems to be going great for Daniel at the minute, what with the marriage and pregnancy…

Yes, he’s applying to go off and do an MA too, so everything’s going really well – too well almost. A lot of bad things have happened, but when him and Sinead got back together everything went rosy again. He’s love blind so everything just seems like it’s going great for him and he doesn’t notice anything else that’s going on.

So how would Daniel feel if he knew Sinead was keeping a secret from him?

Betrayed – she kept a secret last time and they promised this time they wouldn’t have any secrets from each other.

Does he have an inkling before he finds out that something isn’t right?

No, he’s completely oblivious to it. He thinks her symptoms are just normal pregnancy stuff.

Daniel’s come such a long way since joining the show – how will he cope when he finds out about Sinead’s cancer?

Sinead makes the world seem softer, so that Daniel can come out and enjoy life rather than think everything’s a threat. Daniel has a tendency to close ranks and is used to being by himself. So I think he’ll start to regress massively.

