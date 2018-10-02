Coronation Street: Tracy and Steve’s wedding day disaster – Kate Ford interview

The upcoming wedding of Steve McDonald and Tracy Barlow looks set to degenerate into violence and recrimination on next week’s Coronation Street when the bride-to-be gets suspicious about what the groom has been getting up to in the run-up to the nuptials.

As Corrie fans know, Steve very recently had another one-night stand with Leanne after starting to have big doubts about whether his future really should lie with Tracy. But, as it turns out, it isn’t Leanne who is on Tracy’s radar – instead, it’s Abi about whom she’s growing suspicious, little realising that Steve has merely been pracitising his Dirty Dancing moves with her.

On the morning of the wedding, Tracy gets a tip-off from Beth that Steve has been seen coming out of Number 11 and decides to have it out with Abi. After accusing Abi of sleeping with Steve, Tracy heads over to the garage and vandalises Michelle car, knowing that Abi will get the blame.

A grim-faced Tracy then heads off to her wedding and wastes no time in slapping Steve and accusing him of being unfaithful. But will Steve be able to set the record straight? And after Tracy learns that both Ken and Beth have favoured Daniel and Sinead’s rival wedding over her own, will the ceremony end up going ahead at all? Here’s Kate Ford with all the latest on next week’s big drama:

So, how is Tracy feeling in the run-up to her wedding?

This is what she’s dreamt about for such a long time – she’s always loved Steve and it’s about to become a reality. She really believes this is their time. So she’s really disappointed when she finds out that Ken and Beth aren’t coming to the wedding as they’re now going to Daniel and Sinead’s instead, and Peter isn’t coming either. What Tracy doesn’t know, of course, is that Peter isn’t coming because he knows that Steve has slept with Leanne!

Is Tracy upset that people are favouring Daniel and Sinead’s wedding over hers and Steve’s?

Yes, Tracy’s really hurt – she thinks her own brother would rather go to Portsmouth for a few days than go to her wedding. But she decides she’s going to enjoy this day without them and focus on her and Steve.

How does she feel towards Daniel after him jumping in and stealing her thunder?

It’s not a great thing to do and I think on some level he’s enjoying it. There’s still a lot of tension between Tracy and Daniel – there’s some real hatred there after what happened with Ken, yet he still seems to be the golden child and Tracy resents that.

How is Tracy on the morning of the wedding – is she happy with how it all looks?

It’s really beautiful – Mary’s helped plan the wedding, so everything’s super organised and, on paper, Tracy thinks everything is going really well. She’s confidant that she and Steve are in a good place and she’s really happy – there’s just this one small niggle about the free pass fiasco after she found out that Steve misread her intention and actually thought she was giving him free rein to sleep with somebody else. But then she thinks, ‘surely not, not even Steve could be that stupid’. I think they do love each other and she thinks it’s finally all come together.

So when does it all start to unravel?

Well, Steve goes missing on the wedding morning and she starts to think about the free pass again. She puts two and two together, makes five and then decides he’s used the free pass on Abi. She has a massive meltdown, a huge row with Abi and then she goes to the garage and sabotages Michelle’s car, which Abi has been working on, in the hope Abi will get into trouble. So she’s not thinking straight.

How would Tracy react if she found out that Steve had in fact slept with Leanne?

She won’t marry him if she finds out – she’d be really hurt.

Will the wedding go ahead?

You’ll have to wait and see – it doesn’t get off to the best of starts. Tracy arrives at the venue determined to have it out with Steve. He’s got a lot of talking to do to calm Tracy down.

Do you enjoy playing Steve and Tracy’s relationship?

Yes, I’m really enjoying Steve and Tracy being back together and playing the humour in their relationship. We have such a laugh together – I’m happiest playing the comedy stuff with Simon [Gregson]. I’ve also had some great scenes with Bev [Callard] recently and it’s also always nice being back in the Barlow house.

