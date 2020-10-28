Accessibility Links

When will Holby City be back on TV? Return date confirmed

That was our last episode for a while.

Fans of Holby City haven’t been treated to any new episodes of the medical drama since August, with the production break forced by the pandemic leading to a gap in the usual broadcasting pattern.

The soap ran out of new episodes to show, but with production having been back underway for a few months now, there won’t be too much longer to wait until viewers can return to Holby City Hospital.

And now we have not only an official return date but also some plot details for the new episodes – read on for everything you need to know about when Holby City will be back on TV.

When is Holby City back on BBC One?

It’s now been confirmed that the drama will return to BBC One on Tuesday, 10th November, in its usual slot at 8pm.

Earlier, Inside Soap reported that when it does come back, episodes will run at a slightly shorter 40 minutes – similar move to that made by EastEnders – but there has been no confirmation of these reports.

Kate Oates, BBC Studios’ Head of Continuing Drama previously said of the return: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City. We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

What will happen in the new episodes of Holby City?

The new episode will centre on Ric (Hugh Quarshie), who wakes following brain surgery to find a very different world – one dominated by the circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, stretching the hospital to its limits.

The episode will also see Cameron (Nic Jackman) finding himself tasked with helping a critical patient, while various staff members also show concern regarding Sacha’s (Bob Barrett) actions after the death of his partner Essie (Kaye Wragg).

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

All about Holby City

