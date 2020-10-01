Who is the best soap pub landlord? Vote now for your favourite

From Coronation Street to EastEnders, to Emmerdale, there have been many a landlord and landlady to serve our favourite soap characters drinks and to share some sage advice over the years.

But who from The Queen Vic, The Rovers Return and The Woolpack have been your favourite from years gone by, or present-day?

Well, take your pick from the list below of some of the more memorable and longer serving characters that have owned some of Britains most iconic pubs.

Over the course of the Big Three’s histories, we’ve seen many landlords and landladies come and go, with most proving to be iconic behind the bar.

It’s a role that carries the weight of the entire soap on its shoulders and has an extremely important function in any show, but especially in any of Britain’s biggest soaps.

The pub is often the cornerstone of any street, square, or village, and the owners must be the kind of characters who have links to almost every family around.

Often boisterous, confident, and full of charm, the ideal soap landlord will never shy away from a pub tiff, a heartbroken punter and a turn on the karaoke machine, all while dealing with their own family dramas.

And when there’s big beef within the landlord’s family, you know you’re in for a dramatic couple of months on the soap.

But will you find your favourite landlord in the Rovers Return, The Woolpack or The Queen Vic?

We’ve collated all the landlords from the past years and it’s up to you to decide who your favourite is.

