Many Emmerdale fans still aren’t convinced corrupt cop Malone is dead

DI Mark Malone finally met his end in Emmerdale on Wednesday, killed by Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), the stepdaughter of Rev Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton), with whom the corrupt copper had been having an affair.

Was Malone really dead after Dawn shot him with the shotgun he had aimed at his ex? He certainly looked it when they wrapped his body in a rug and dragged him out of the house in broad daylight, but he’s a man who has already survived numerous attempts on his life.

Some Emmerdale viewers were sceptical that Emmerdale producers had finally offed the diabolical drug-dealing detective. Some fans compared him to the famously hardy Russian monk Rasputin, who survived multiple poisoning attempts on his life, or even legendary escape artist Houdini.

#Emmerdale let's pray ' houdini' Malone is still carpet bagged by next episode! — Del Bird (@01DelBird) August 19, 2020

Sconed with a kettle and filled full of shotgun pellets, it certainly wasn’t Malone’s day. But, really, considering the damage he’s done to the lives of people in Enmmerdale and beyond, should we give a tuppence?

Really NOT Malone's day is it? First he gets whacked with a bloody kettle & now shot multiple times/killed #Emmerdale ???? — Grianne Doherty (@GrianneDoherty1) August 19, 2020

Fans were speculating about the outcome of Dawn’s rash act and how it would play out. This viewer thought a better conclusion would have been an indefinite spell in prison. Think of the extended court case!

Really Malone should have gone to prison for the drugs and all his previous crimes. I'm glad his died but Dawn reporting him to the police would have been a better ending. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@ryanG_tweets) August 19, 2020

Others were more definite about the development in the storyline. DI Malone (Mark Womack) got what was coming to him.

If ever a character deserved his death it was DI Mark Malone ???????????? #Emmerdale @emmerdale my god he was EVIL as anything! — I am Ryan ????????????️‍???? (@LiciousRyan) August 19, 2020

That is, of course, if he is really dead. Many were still not convinced.

I still don't believe malone is dead #emmerdale — I miss Kim Tate. (@TeriCLC) August 19, 2020

“Nothing would surprise me if they come back to the boot of the car and Malone has disappeared,” tweeted another viewer.

Seriously nothing would surprise me if they come back to the boot of the car and Malone has disappeared ???? #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) August 19, 2020

Some Emmerdale viewers were concerned about the violence being heavy-handed for the time slot, even if the drama made for “brilliant TV”.

Emmerdale might really be crossing lines airing this at 7pm … but it’s brilliant tv #Emmerdale — Jazzi #BLM (@AllThatJazz_i) August 19, 2020

Find out when Emmerdale resumes on Friday night on ITV.

