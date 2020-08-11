Accessibility Links

Holby City takes a break – when will it return?

That was our last episode for a while.

holby city logo 2020

Whilst the cast and crew of Holby City have just recently returned to filming, it was not soon enough to prevent a break from our screens and so tonight marked the final episode for the foreseeable future.

Production on the hit BBC medical drama was suspended alongside productions all over the world back in March as the UK entered lockdown as COVID-19 hit, and producers have been working out how to film the show under the new social distancing conditions.

As for when the show is set to return, nothing has been confirmed as yet by the BBC but given the turnaround needed to get new episodes ready to go, we suspect it will be October at the earliest that we see a new instalment.

When Holby City does air again, expect the coronavirus to be the talk of the wards as the staff at Holby General work to help patients admitted with the virus. We are set to see the staff under pressure as they are inundated with cases- giving a glimpse behind the scenes of what life must be like for our NHS workers during these times.

holby city cast 2020

Inside Soap have also reported that when it does come back, episodes will run at a slightly shorter 40 minutes- a similar move that EastEnders is making when it returns next month.

Kate Oates, BBC Studios’ Head of Continuing Drama previously said of the return: “It’s with great pleasure that we open the doors at Elstree to welcome back the exceptional cast and crew of Holby City. We have some gripping stories to tell as we explore how the lives of our characters have been irrevocably changed since the start of the pandemic – and how our heroes battle against the odds, come what may.”

Whilst sister show Casualty had a break of its own, it has since returned to the screens. Filming has not yet resumed but it appears they are due to restart in September- although we do not know whether this means another break is on the cards while they make up for the lost time.

Tonight’s dramatic episode left several questions up in the air for the break and saw the demise of a long-term character.

If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

