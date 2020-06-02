EastEnders’ Sharon Watts makes surprising decision about Kayden’s future

Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) was all packed and ready to leave the square in tonight’s EastEnders. But while Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) agonised over letting baby Kayden go, it was Keegan Baker (Zack Morris) that ended up surprising everyone.

Keegan left her speechless when he asked to leave with her, with Karen shocked that he wants to leave Tiffany (Maisie Smith) behind.

While Tiffany was thinking up ways to save their marriage, she was left devastated when not only did Keegan tell her he was moving away too – but he did not want her to move with him.

However, by the time the episode ended, Phil was left speechless as Sharon revealed she asked Karen to stay and that she wants Kayden to live with them.

How will Phil react to being asked to raise another man’s child, and how will Keegan face Tiffany if he is not leaving after all?

Elsewhere tonight, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) suffered in the aftermath of the big job as he tried to hide how serious things were from Callum Highway (Tony Clay)- something made difficult when he woke up with a bleeding ear. Callum later met with Sharon to ask how she handles the constant dodgy dealings the Mitchell’s get up to and was not pleased to be advised to turn a blind eye.

Meanwhile, Max Branning (Jake Wood) continued to feel uneasy about Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton) and Martin Fowler (James Bye) working together. When he overstepped dealing with a security problem at the club, Max was left dismayed when Ruby warned him off.

