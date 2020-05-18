Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Soap romance storylines ‘will have to change’ when they resume filming, says former director

Soap romance storylines ‘will have to change’ when they resume filming, says former director

And the sacred pub scene won't work, either.

eastenders honey mitchell billy mitchell

It has been confirmed that EastEnders will resume filming next month.

Advertisement

Great news for soap fans, who are also expecting to see Corrie and Emmerdale back in production soon.

But Lee Salisbury, who has worked as a director on Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, thinks our soaps may look a little different to usual when they return.

“People need soaps in their lives, so the sooner they can get back the better,” he tells RadioTimes.com. “But they won’t be able to get back to normal yet – obviously a lot of soaps rely on that family community sprit, so it will be weird without the big pub scenes but I don’t think you can film those yet. And obviously there will be no kissing scenes which is bizarre. And everyone is going to be a stone heavier after lockdown!”

Nonetheless, Lee thinks everyone in soapland is up to the challenge. “The actors and writers are so good they will get through it,” he says. “This period has changed everyone’s philosophy – I think before lockdown, if you’d said to an actor they would be filming without hair and make-up services they would have said, ‘Absolutely no way!’ But now everyone is gagging to get back.

“Soaps have been a staple in people’s lockdown lives, they make us feel a bit normal, so I know everyone is really eager to get back, but they want to do it in the right way. I would think a lot of the soaps will cover the lockdown period as a storyline and have scenes with just one or two people in. It’s easier for soaps, which are about real life, but I’m really interested to see how dramas like Line of Duty cope with it when they come back.”

Lee is now the series producer of new C4 wildlife documentary series Work on the Wild Side, which follows British vets and volunteers, who have uprooted their lives to help animals in South Africa. He told us he was lucky to complete filming on the show just before lockdown began. “I’m so relieved, thank God for modern technology!”

Advertisement

Work on the Wild Side airs weekdays on Channel 4 at 4pm, starting Monday 18th May. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

eastenders honey mitchell billy mitchell
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Chantelle on EastEnders, Mandy on Emmerdale, Sinead on Coronation Street

Next week in soapland: Emmerdale's Mandy returns, Sinead's tragic Coronation Street news

Next week on the soaps: EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street, Holby City and Hollyoaks

Next week in soapland: EastEnders, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Holby City and Hollyoaks spoilers – 29 July-2 August 2019

Screen-Shot-2019-11-20-at-09.26.57-85f66a0

Soap Box podcast: Maya’s back on Emmerdale – and who is mourning Mel on EastEnders?

Screen Shot 2019-10-04 at 12.31.23

Next week’s soap spoilers: will Stacey return to EastEnders? Plus surprise Coronation Street comeback and Mandy’s Emmerdale scam – 7-11 October 2019