Coronation Street and Emmerdale to ‘resume filming in June’

It is looking like two more UK soaps are following in the footsteps of EastEnders returning to production next month with both Coronation Street and Emmerdale rumoured to be going back to work to film new episodes.

In a report from The Sun, they quote a source as saying: “Production is starting up again in June. Emmerdale is being used as the benchmark for safety guidelines as they have a lot of space and it’s the perfect location to put the social distancing measures into practice. Everyone will be adhering to social ­distancing and scenes will be filmed with smaller groups.”

Emmerdale representatives added: “The health and wellbeing of our people and those who work with us has always been our highest priority. We are in the final ­stages of working with others across the industry on a return-to-production protocol and we’re in active discussions with the Government on this.”

RadioTimes.com has approached Emmerdale for comment on the reports.

So it sounds like June will be the most likely time to restart, but what does this mean for episodes staying on screen?

It’s thought Emmerdale is nearing the end of its banked episodes, while Corrie should have enough to see us through to June.

But, like EastEnders, we imagine that a transmission break is looking increasingly likely.

However, it is great news that it seems like most of the soaps will be filming again before too long and as long as they can do it safely, we can’t wait to eventually get them back full time. Whilst there is currently no news on Hollyoaks, Neighbours is filming again already whilst the cast and crew of Home and Away will be back at the end of the month. Both Australian soaps are now back to five days a week – although UK viewers have now fallen behind on the action.

