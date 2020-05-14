When will Holby City return?

In light of the good news that EastEnders is to begin production again at the end of June there is speculation that stablemate Holby City might not be too far behind. Both shows are made at BBC Elstree studios where production on the continuing dramas halted in March after the government-imposed coronavirus lockdown was enforced.

Plans for EastEnders and Top Gear to re-start filming albeit with “strictly limited crews” and social distancing measures in place were announced by BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore writing in the Telegraph. A BBC spokesperson said: “There is no news to share for Holby or Casualty yet. We are exploring ways to re-start filming on more dramas and other major BBC shows as soon as possible.”

Holby fans were left with a cliffhanger when series 22 of the hospital drama ended on Tuesday 14th April. It looked like killer Cameron (Nic Jackman) was going to be exposed when Xavier Duvall (Marcus Griffiths) confronted him over the suspicious circumstances of Evan’s death.

Then in a cruel twist of fate Zav was accidentally knocked down and killed by a cyclist on his way to the police. Whilst Zav’s partner Donna mourned her loss Nicky (Belinda Owusu) wept as she prepared to use Xavier’s organs for a heart transplant.

Quite when Holby will return later this year is still to be decided but the BBC’s announcement follows news from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport this week that TV and film shoots are allowed to restart in England providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines. This involves crew and cast keeping at least two metres apart and, according to Charlotte Moore, doing their own hair and make-up.

During the lockdown Holby City has donated several working ventilators from its Elstree set to the temporary NHS Nightingale Hospital to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Holby City and fellow medical show Casualty previously announced they would be donating personal protective equipment to the health service.

