Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes to be released on the ITV Hub

Classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes to be released on the ITV Hub

From Monday 4th May fans will be transported back 25 years

Sarah Lancashire as Raquel in Coronation Street (ITV)

Vintage episodes of ITV soaps are coming to the ITV Hub, with the broadcaster unveiling the first of the classic Coronation Street and Emmerdale stories from Monday 4th May.

Advertisement

According to ITV the initiative will give “soap fans a trip down memory lane and a chance to relive some of soapland’s most iconic characters,” with the first batch of episodes jumping back 25 years to revisit some 1995 storylines.

For Corrie, this means the archive return of Weatherfield characters like Sarah Lancashire’s Raquel Wolstenhulme, Johnny Briggs’ Mike Baldwin, Julie Goodyear’s Bet Lynch, Thelma Barlow’s Mavis Wilton and Roy Barraclough’s Alec Gilroy, with episodes taken from July 1995.

Meanwhile, the classic Emmerdale episodes will be taken from December of the same year, giving viewers a nostalgic reminder of Chris Tate’s (Peter Amory) wedding to Rachel (Glenda McKay) as well as Kim Tate’s (Claire King) torrid affair with Dave Glover (Ian Kelsey).

The vintage episodes will debut on the ITV Hub every weekday, as well as continue to air daily on ITV3, and a new collection of archive episodes is also set to launch on BritBox from the 14th May.

Advertisement

In other words, even as soap operas strip back their new episode count during lockdown, there’s still plenty of Corrie and Emmerdale to enjoy going forward. Get ready for some nostalgia…

Tags

All about Emmerdale

EMMERDALE_JAI_LAUREL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Garden Gear 3500W 3-in-1 Blower, Vacuum and Shredder

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get a Clifford James leaf blower for £39.99 + P&P

Save £5 on this three-in-one Blower, Vacuum and Shredder from Garden Gear!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Yasmeen going to prison? Plus, Alya returns

00_coro_geoff_yasmeen

Coronation Street producer: “We wanted to unsettle the audience with Yasmeen’s attack on Geoff” – but did it go too far?

coronation street Geoff Metcalfe yasmeen metcalfe

Is Geoff dead? Coronation Street’s Shelley King reacts to Yasmeen’s guilt over attack

eastenders logo

EastEnders says “no dates have been set” for filming to resume after June rumours