Neighbours and Home and Away will increase their weekly episode output

Channel 5 has announced that it is set to up the number of new episodes it airs of Neighbours and Home and Away from two to three per week as of Wednesday 29th April.

New episodes of the Australian soaps – which both aired every weekday before schedules were changed due to coronavirus – will now air on Wednesdays in addition to Mondays and Fridays.

A Channel 5 spokesperson told RadioTimes.com: “We have taken the decision to increase the number of episodes for Neighbours and Home and Away from two to three per week for both soaps.

“Both programmes will continue to air on Monday and Fridays, with the additional episode airing on Wednesday – effective from Wednesday 29th April.”

The original reduction in the Australian imports’ transmission from the usual five instalments came in the wake of all UK soaps taking similar measures, so as to ensure the shows remain in the schedules for as long as possible during the current coronavirus outbreak – which has led to filming being suspended.

Both soaps halted production towards the end of March as the reality of the coronavirus situation became clear, and it is not yet known when filming will resume on either programme.

Hollyoaks, Coronation Street, EastEnders and Emmerdale are all operating on a reduced schedule as well.

At the moment, they vary between two and three episodes a week. You can keep up to date with when they’re all airing here.

