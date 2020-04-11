Coronation Street stars share emotional message to support domestic abuse victims amid lockdown

Stars of ITV soap Coronation Street have come together for an emotional message of support to domestic violence victims amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Advertisement

In a short film produced alongside charity Women’s Aid, past and present actresses reach out to suffers and highlight available support.

Shelley King (Yasmeen Nazir), Sair Khan (Alya Nazir), Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe), Sally Carman (Abi Franklin) and former Corrie actress Julie Hesmondhalgh (Hayley Cropper) – all stars involved in abuse storylines on the show – feature in the film.

“The world is going through a really difficult time right now and many of us are isolated at home,” Khan begins.

“For anyone who’s experiencing domestic abuse, it is no doubt terrifying to be isolated with an abuser,” Franklin continues.

“If you are in a situation where you are being abused, or you fear that you may be abused, there are measures in place that can help protect you,” adds King.

The stars then encourage those at risk to keep a mobile phone on them at all times and use the “silent solution” when calling the police. Anyone needing help from emergency services – and fearful their abuser may hear their call – can dial 999 and press 55, which will let the police know they need assistance.

A person at risk can also find help through Women’s Aid, the online chat and email services.

A statement from the soap said: “Millions of viewers have seen Yasmeen Metcalfe’s coercive control abuse storyline unfolding on screen, but for many her situation is all too familiar.

“And with the nation being asked to stay at home and stay safe – for many that is the least safe option as they find themselves trapped in lockdown with their abusers.”

According to charity Refuge, calls to the National Domestic Abuse helpline increased by 25% during the first five days of the coronavirus lockdown.

If you or someone you know is at risk from domestic abuse please go to: www.womensaid.org.uk. You can also email helpline@womensaid.org.uk.

Advertisement

For emotional support, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.