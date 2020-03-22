Coronation Street and Emmerdale halt filming amid coronavirus pandemic – read full statement

Emmerdale and Coronation Street have halted filming new episodes, according to a statement from ITV.

Advertisement

The statement said: “ITV has sadly taken the decision to suspend production of the soaps Coronation Street and Emmerdale with effect from Monday 23 March.

“We’ve been doing our best to carry on filming, whilst adhering to the Government’s latest health guidelines, to ensure we’ve episodes of both soaps airing on ITV until at least the early summer.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“However, the health and well-being of the production teams, actors, crew and their families is of paramount importance to us and we now feel that the time has come to stop filming. “We’d like to thank our viewers for their support and hope they continue to enjoy both soaps in the coming months.“

Coronation Street will now air one episode on a Monday, Wednesday and Friday, whereas Emmerdale has cut back to five instalments a week from six.