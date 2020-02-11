What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Casualty’s sister show has been running weekly since 1999 and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon. The popular continuing soap is a staple of British television, and is set in the fictional Holby hospital, where drama is the order of the day.

It’s a Valentine’s Day special this week, so expect love to be in the air in Holby’s most popular hospital. Cameron plans to give Chloe his mother’s necklace as a present, but first he needs to get it back from Nicky – who has pawned it to pay her mother’s debts.

Despite pawning the necklace, Nicky is still being harassed for more money. When things get out of hand, she is forced to put her life and career on the line.

Meanwhile, Sacha is troubled by a personal decision, but receives guidance from his rabbi… while he’s on the operating table.

Holby City Series 22 – Episode 6 is on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 11th February 2020. It will also be available on iPlayer shortly after it airs.

A full cast list for Holby City can be found here.