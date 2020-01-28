Emmerdale named best soap as it wins Serial Drama award at NTAs 2020

Emmerdale has triumphed over its soap rivals at this year’s National Television Awards.

ITV’s soap beat off competition from Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks to scoop the best Serial Drama award at the 2020 NTAs, hosted by David Walliams and held at London’s O2.

“This is the fourth year in a row Emmerdale has picked up the award, which is just unbelievable – we’re so proud of this show,” said actor Matthew Wolfenden who plays David Metcalfe, before dedicating the award to the soap’s behind-the-scenes talent.

Emmerdale has also won in the Serial Drama category for the past three years – the last time another soap won was in 2006, when EastEnders came out on top.

There was a win for Coronation Street earlier in the evening, however – with Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) winning best Serial Drama Performance, beating Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks).

Other wins on the night included a triumph for Peaky Blinders in the Best Drama category, winning out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards, and Mrs Brown’s Boys triumphing in the Comedy category, beating Derry Girls, Fleabag, After Life and Sex Education.