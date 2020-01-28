Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale named best soap as it wins Serial Drama award at NTAs 2020

Emmerdale named best soap as it wins Serial Drama award at NTAs 2020

It's a fourth year running for the ITV serial drama

emmerdale jai 2

Emmerdale has triumphed over its soap rivals at this year’s National Television Awards.

Advertisement

ITV’s soap beat off competition from Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks to scoop the best Serial Drama award at the 2020 NTAs, hosted by David Walliams and held at London’s O2.

“This is the fourth year in a row Emmerdale has picked up the award, which is just unbelievable – we’re so proud of this show,” said actor Matthew Wolfenden who plays David Metcalfe, before dedicating the award to the soap’s behind-the-scenes talent.

Emmerdale has also won in the Serial Drama category for the past three years – the last time another soap won was in 2006, when EastEnders came out on top.

There was a win for Coronation Street earlier in the evening, however – with Katie McGlynn (Sinead Tinker) winning best Serial Drama Performance, beating Danny Dyer (EastEnders), Danny Miller (Emmerdale) and Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks).

Advertisement

Other wins on the night included a triumph for Peaky Blinders in the Best Drama category, winning out over Killing Eve, Casualty, Call the Midwife and Line of Duty at this evening’s awards, and Mrs Brown’s Boys triumphing in the Comedy category, beating Derry Girls, Fleabag, After Life and Sex Education.

Tags

Related news

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more

Ant and Dec win NTAs

National Television Awards Ant and Dec win Best Presenters for 19th year running

All about The National Television Awards

National Television Awards (2017)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

National Television Awards (2017)

National Television Awards 2020 as it happened Red carpet, winners and more

Ant and Dec win NTAs

National Television Awards Ant and Dec win Best Presenters for 19th year running

National Television Awards 2019 - Winners Room

When are the National Television Awards 2020 on TV?

Michael Palin: A Life on Screen

Michael Palin dedicates NTAs Special Recognition award to Terry Jones