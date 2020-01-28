Accessibility Links

Coronation Street pays respects to late star Neville Buswell

Buswell was a regular face on the soap, playing the father of Tracy Barlow

10th September 1970: Neville Buswell raises a pint as Ray Langton of the long-running British television soap 'Coronation Street', which celebrated 35 years on the air in 1995. (Photo by John Madden/Keystone/Getty Images)

Coronation Street has paid its respects to the late Neville Buswell, who acted on the long-running series for more than a decade in the 1960s and ’70s.

Buswell played the role of Ray Langton, husband to Deirdre Barlow (Anne Kirkbride) with whom he fathered a child, Tracy, currently portrayed by Kate Ford.

News of his passing at the age of 77 came via a funeral home in Las Vegas, where he moved to after leaving the ITV programme in 1978.

soaps

His character in Coronation Street died on-screen in 2005, when he returned to the show for a six-week storyline which saw him lose a battle with lung cancer.

A Coronation Street spokeswoman said: “His portrayal of Deirdre’s first husband Ray Langton in the 1970s made him a part of Coronation Street history.

“We were delighted when he returned to the role in 1997 for a special DVD set in Vegas and again back in 2005 when Ray turned up on the cobbles to visit Deirdre and his daughter Tracy.

“We would like to extend our sympathies to his family and friends at this sad time.”

Coronation Street airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV.

