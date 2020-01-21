Accessibility Links

What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Your guide to Series 22 - Episode 3

Holby City

Set in the same fictional Holby hospital as sister-show Casualty, Holby City has been running weekly since 1999 and is one of the most popular continuing dramas on British television.

What’s happening on Holby City this week?

Serena needs to avoid causing trouble with an inspection looming, but when Jason has problems with the privatised porter company, she must decide if she can afford to help him.

Nicky finds herself having to treat her own mother, who has been involved in a road accident, and is forced to take desperate measures to help her.

Essie realises that she has to tell Ben everything about the illegal adoption if they are to stay together, but is not sure she can trust him with the truth

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby City Series 22 – Episode 3 is on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday 21st January 2020, moving back to its regular slot after last week’s episode was delayed by BBC One’s FA Cup Third Round replay coverage.

Who’s in the cast?

A full cast list for Holby City can be found here.

All about Holby City

Holby
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

