What’s happening on Holby City tonight?

Set in the same fictional Holby hospital as sister-show Casualty, Holby City has been running weekly since 1999 and is one of the most popular continuing dramas on British television.

What’s happening on Holby City this week?

Lofty and Dom prepare to renew their wedding vows with some special guests – but Lofty has begun to question the validity of their marriage, and is forced to consider what he really wants out of life. Sacha’s daughter gives some tough advice, and Chloe tries to decide what she wants to do about her pregnancy, and realises she must tell Ange everything if she is to find peace. Casualty stars Amanda Henderson and Jamie Davis make a guest appearance.

What time is Holby on tonight?

Holby City Series 21 – Episode 51, Lemons is on BBC1 at 8pm on Tuesday 17th December 2019.

Who’s in the cast?

