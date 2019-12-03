Louise Mitchell set for dramatic EastEnders exit as Tilly Keeper quits

Louise Mitchell is set for an EastEnders exit after actress Tilly Keeper confirmed that she will be leaving the soap in 2020.

Advertisement

Keeper, who has played Louise since 2016, will participate in one last dramatic storyline before bowing out, according to the soap.

Keeper told Digital Spy: “I have loved playing Louise Mitchell over these past few years, and I feel honoured to have been part of such an iconic show.

“Working with our incredible cast and crew has been a joy and I shall miss my EastEnders family greatly.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jon Sen, the soap’s executive producer, said of Keeper’s upcoming exit: “Tilly has been an incredible asset to the EastEnders cast and a wonderful company member. Her portrayal of Louise Mitchell over the past years has been a joy to watch. We wish her well for in all her future endeavours.”

And Louise will not be the only high-profile character exiting the soap after Christmas, with her partner Keanu Taylor, played by Danny Walters, also set to make his final appearance in the near future.

And considering the secret Keanu I currently harbouring about his affair with Louise’s step-mother, it will certainly be interesting to say how the writers go about planning the couple’s exit…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.