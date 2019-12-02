Accessibility Links

Soap Box podcast: Jade’s secret is out in Corrie and Emmerdale says bye bye Bernice

Johnathon Hughes and David Brown cast an eye over the week in soaps

In the latest episode of Soap Box, RadioTimes.com‘s regular soaps podcast, we discuss the comeback of one of Corrie‘s most unforgettable villains – through his long-lost daughter, that is.

Jade the nanny is the secret offspring of killer teacher John Stape – but is she also a living homage to 1990s bonkers babysitter horror The Hand that Rocks the Cradle?

Elsewhere, Emmerdale bid a bizarre farewell to Bernice, which leaves Dr Liam effectively jilted and all alone with his murder mystery board game and no one to play it with.

Meanwhile in EastEnders, Ruby and Martin get it on. Never mind the huge betrayal to Stacey and Max, this was no mean feat considering they have to navigate the fact she’s the shortest and he’s the tallest person in soap.

Elsewhere we’re astonished at how Hollyoaks‘ Mercedes McQueen proved being in a coma can make you even meaner, wondering what the future holds for Emmerdale’s wannabe Liam Neeson, Graham Foster, and looking ahead to what’s next in soapland…

All about Emmerdale

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

