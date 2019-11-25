Neighbours favourites set to return to Ramsey Street for soap’s 35th birthday

Neighbours is turning 35 in March 2020 – and to mark the occasion, a number of the soap’s favourite stars will be returning to Ramsay Street in a run of special episodes.

Among the actors returning to the show for the anniversary are Stephanie McIntosh, who played Harold Bishop’s granddaughter Sky Mangel, and her former love interest Dylan Timmins, played by Damien Bodie.

Bruce Samazan (Mark Gottlieb), Melissa Bell (Lucy Robinson), Olympia Valance (Paige Smith), will also return to Ramsay Street as well as Paul Keane (Des Clarke), Andrew Morley (plays Jack Callahan), Annie Jones (Jane Harris) and Scott McGregor (Mark Brennan).

Denise Van Outen who played the role of Prue Wallace earlier in the year will also return for another appearance – with her scenes already having been filmed, while further guests are also still to be announced.

Nothing has been revealed about the nature of the storylines so far but fans have been promised romance, laughter and “delicious drama” while there will also reportedly be much in the way of reminiscing, reprisals, settled scores and long-time secrets revealed.

Jason Herbison, executive producer of Neighbours, said: “Neighbours has a reputation for going big with our anniversary milestones and the 35th will be no exception.

“We’re thrilled to be joined by an honour-roll of returnees, chosen to represent a cross section of past eras of the show.

“Together we’re in the midst of filming our most ambitious storylines ever and I can’t wait for viewers to see what we have in store.”

Neighbours is on Channel 5, weekdays at 12:50pm and 6pm