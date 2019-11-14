Accessibility Links

  4. Soap Box podcast 2: Keanu to leave EastEnders – Roy’s secret niece Nina

Soap Box podcast 2: Keanu to leave EastEnders – Roy’s secret niece Nina

And were you convinced by Moira on Emmerdale?

With my colleague Johnathon Hughes away on his jolly holidays, I’m joined this week by a special guest star: industry legend Paul Simper.

The two of us thrash out the big issues of the soap week, including our theories on how Keanu will leave EastEnders (will it be in the back of a taxi or in a coffin?) and whether Coronation Street’s Roy will have a new project in the form of his niece Nina.

There’s also Moira’s less-than-convincing explanation on Emmerdale as to why she had an affair with Nate and the reasons why Mandy suits being behind the Woolpack bar better than her role as the Dingles’ chief con artist.

If you’d like to see more of our soaps coverage, head over to radiotimes.com/soapnewsletter and sign up.

