Soap Box Podcast episode 1 – the week in Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks

What was all that Poundland Baby Driver casino nonsense about on Emmerdale? Can you remember the names of all four of Gemma’s babies in Coronation Street? Did you spot all the times nascent alcoholic Linda was seen furtively knocking back the Halloween booze on EastEnders?

If, like us, you’re obsessed with the minutiae of the nation’s favourite continuing dramas, then please listen to our new podcast Soap Box, in which me and m’colleague Johnathon Hughes take a sometimes-arch, often-sideways, but always HILARIOUS look at the week gone by.

In this opener, the two of us are slightly caught off guard by the fact that it was only in the hour before recording that we were told the whole thing would be shot on camera – hence the schlubby Ghostbusters T-shirt and haze of befuddlement. But I hope you’ll agree that it’s absolutely adorable seeing Johnny and I reunited.

Due to a change to my job, the two of us don’t get to see as much of each other as we’d like (I miss his expert tea-making skills, he misses my anti-bacterial desk wipes). So we’re understandably a little bit giddy about being back in each other’s company. But if there are too many sub-Copycats comedy impressions for your tastes, please let us know. We can take the criticism. We’re not precious.

And for those missing our 60-second soap spoiler videos, keep watching to the end when we take a whistlestop tour of the week to come. Main topic for discussion: why in the name of all that’s good and pure is Corrie’s Shona thinking about getting married in the Bistro? One previous bride discovered she was terminally ill and another got shot. So why is it still the go-to location for romantic nuptials?

Oh, and if you want more waffle and piffle, as well as incisive comment and the latest news, please head over to radiotimes.com/soapnewsletter and sign up.

Thanks – and enjoy episode 1.