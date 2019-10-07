BBC investigating after a week’s worth of EastEnders episodes leaked online

The BBC has been forced to take action after several upcoming episodes of EastEnders were leaked online.

Advertisement

All four episodes of this week’s soap – which featured the return of Martin Fowler (James Bye) – surfaced on the web over the weekend.

The episodes have now been removed, but many soap fans roaming social media may have stumbled on key storyline twists (just in case the normal spoilers and preview pictures weren’t enough).

A spokesperson for EastEnders told RadioTimes.com: “As soon as we became aware of the unauthorised publication, we took immediate action to remove them. We are investigating to prevent this happening again.”

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Official spoilers for the coming week include the aftermath of Bex Fowler’s (Jasmine Armfield) suicide attempt and Martin Fowler’s aforementioned return to Albert Square – a comeback which will spark a feud with Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden).

New episodes will also see further screentime for the Panesar family – brothers Jags, Kheerat and Vinny – who recently arrived on the show.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.