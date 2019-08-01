EastEnders copper investigating Phil’s attack is a familiar face – where you’ve seen her before

Police are swarming Albert Square on Thursday 1st August following the attack on Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) in EastEnders, and there’s a new copper in town eager to nail the culprit – despite having the default grudge against Walford’s dodgiest family.

DCI Morgan was on the scene after Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) called 999 having told attacker Stacey Fowler (Lacey Turner) to make herself scarce so he could ‘sort it’ – then lied to the copper he found his dad unconscious in the Arches pit.

Playing the police officer on the case is Cardiff-born actress Hannah Daniel, who spent two months in Holby City from October to December 2018 as junior doctor Leah Faulkner.

She’s also among the regular casts of hit BBC Wales dramas Keeping Faith as solicitor Cerys Jones, currently airing its second series on BBC1, and Hinterland where she portrayed another copper, DS Sian Owens.

You may have also caught her in 2005 TV movie Dad, brief appearances in Doctors and Casualty, and S4C Welsh-language series Gwaith/Cartref.

Judging from her first appearance she seems to be cut from the same cloth as previous recurring cops DI Samantha Keeble and DCI Jill Marsden, who both became familiar with the law-breaking Mitchells over the years…

