What time is Neighbours on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Every soap fan needs good Neighbours. Since it was first screened in 1986, UK viewers the love, laughs and fights of Australia’s Ramsay Street.

What days of the week is Neighbours on TV?

Neighbours is usually on Monday to Friday, with five episodes per week.

What time is Neighbours on TV?

Usually episodes air on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm.

Although normally Neighbours takes a break from UK screens around Christmas to stop the British soap catching up with Australia’s episodes, this has changed thanks to a new deal with Channel 5. In 2018, the soap ran all year round and aired a special episode on Christmas day.

Can I live stream Neighbours online?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to live stream the show on Channel 5 catch-up service My5. Other online services, however, may have Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Neighbours episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Neighbours available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after its first broadcast.

Can I watch Neighbours on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

No. As Channel 5 only buys rights for transmission of Neighbours in the United Kingdom, the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit them to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Neighbours tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday 10thJune : Under hypnosis, Andrea reveals details about Ian, the man who is believed to have seen Dee back in 2009, and Mark is able to track him down.

Tuesday 11thJune : Toadie and Andrea visit Ian, but what he tells them throws up more unanswered questions about Dee, and Amy thinks Gary and Kyle are destined to clash.

Wednesday 12thJune : Although undecided about continuing the search for Dee, Toadie is convinced of Andrea’s sincerity and organises another visit for her with Hugo.

Thursday 13thJune : Leo discovers that Vance has been stealing cash from the bar and tells Paul, who calls the police. Bea is curious when an anonymous benefactor pays for a recording session for her.

Friday 14thJune : Paul and Roxy feel hurt and betrayed after Terese’s confession, and Ebony turns nasty after worming the truth about Chloe’s romantic history with Pierce out of Sheila.

You can get all the latest spoilers, gossip and news and plot information on our Neighbours hub.

Who is the Neighbours showrunner?

Jason Herbison has helmed the show since 2013, taking the reins from Alan Hardy. The series was originally created by Reg Watson in 1985

Is Ramsay Street a real place? Is neighbours filmed in Australia?

Unfortunately Ramsay Street isn’t real – and nor is the Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough (which is actually an anagram of Neighbours, with an extra ‘o’ and ‘r’ left over).

However, Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, Australia, is the real cul-de-sac that doubles for Ramsay Street.

The houses featured in Neighbours are real and are used for external shots. Many of the internal scenes, however, are filmed at Global Studio.

Can I visit the set of Neighbours?

Yes, the show offers fans the chance to see the show’s sets, including the exteriors of Harold’s Store, The Waterhole and Lassitier’s Lake. You can find out more about the fully-guided tour here.

Who’s in the cast of Neighbours?

Here’s the current cast of the hit soap:

