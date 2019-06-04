Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Soaps
  4. Ziggy has meltdown after Dean’s attack in Home and Away

Ziggy has meltdown after Dean’s attack in Home and Away

She blames herself for the shock turn of events

Home and Away, ZiggyMorgan, Dean Thompson, Ben Astoni

Ziggy Morgan (played by Sophie Dillman) has been drinking and partying-up a storm since the break-up of her marriage in Home and Away. But her wild ways have terrible consequences for her mate, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor)…

Advertisement

On Friday 31st May, surfer dude Dean gets beaten-up and left for dead by a bunch of rowdy hoodlums after he confronts one of the lads, Mark, who tries to get a bit handsy with Ziggy during a drunken party at the Caravan Park.

While Ziggy is blissfully unaware of Dean’s fate as she sleeps off yet another night of partying, there’s a shock for her dad Ben (Rohan Nichol) on the Aussie soap on Monday 3rd June when he finds his surf board co-worker Dean in a bad way, after being beaten-up and left unconscious in a ditch…

Home and Away, Dean Thompson
Dean’s in a bad way after being beaten-up. (Picture: Channel 5)

Ben brings Dean back to the family Farm House where Ziggy is shocked and horrified when she discovers Dean was attacked trying to protect her.

But to the relief of Ziggy’s worried parents Ben and Maggie, it seems this could be the harsh wake-up call the garage mechanic needs to shake her from the state she’s fallen into since discovering her husband Brody’s (Jackson Heywood) affair with school teacher Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell).

Home and Away, Ziggy Morgan, Dean Thompson
Can Dean find a way to help Ziggy move past her marriage break-up? (Picture: Channel 5)

On Tuesday 4th June, Dean has a brainwave about a project that could help Ziggy re-focus and finally move on from Brody. But what is it?

CLUE: It involves something to do with a wreck on four wheels!

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Home and Away page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Home and Away

c5jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Home and Away, Ziggy Morgan, Dean Thompson

Angry bust-up between Ziggy and Dean after THAT kiss in Home and Away!

c5jh

Brody’s affair with Simone back on in Home and Away

c5jh

Home and Away: Ziggy marries Brody – but tragedy strikes at the wedding

c5jh

Robbo returns to Home and Away – find out when he’s back on screen