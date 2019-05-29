What time is Neighbours on TV? What’s happening tonight? Who’s in the cast?

Every soap fan needs good Neighbours. Since it was first screened in 1986, UK viewers the love, laughs and fights of Australia’s Ramsay Street.

What days of the week is Neighbours on TV?

Neighbours is usually on Monday to Friday, with five episodes per week.

What time is Neighbours on TV?

Usually episodes air on Channel 5 on Weekdays at 1.45pm. A repeat of the episode also airs later in the day at 5.30pm.

Although normally Neighbours takes a break from UK screens around Christmas to stop the British soap catching up with Australia’s episodes, this has changed thanks to a new deal with Channel 5. In 2018, the soap ran all year round and aired a special episode on Christmas day.

Can I live stream Neighbours online?

Unfortunately, you will not be able to live stream the show on Channel 5 catch-up service My5. Other online services, however, may have Channel 5 as an option.

Can I catch up on Neighbours episodes if I miss them live?

Yes. Shortly after the evening broadcast, Neighbours available for catch-up viewing on My5. Each episode is available for a month after its first broadcast.

Can I watch Neighbours on ITV Hub from outside the UK?

No. As Channel 5 only buys rights for transmission of Neighbours in the United Kingdom, the terms of their broadcast licence do not permit them to transmit outside of the UK.

What’s going to happen in Neighbours tonight and this week?

Warning! Spoilers below:

Monday 27th May: Paranoid that her old feelings for Vance are resurfacing, Terese secretly plots to send her ex-lover packing from Erinsborough. Meanwhile, Chloe tries to make things right with Kyle after the drama of Gary and Amy’s surprise wedding.

Tuesday 28th May: Elly teams-up with Finn to help him investigate his returning memories. But she’s in for a shock when Finn’s brother Shaun returns to Erinsborough! Elsewhere, will Vance and Roxy target Paul as a buyer for the stolen race horse?

Wednesday 29th May: Tempers flare when Mark comes face-to-face with estranged wife Elly’s baby daddy, Shaun! After declaring his love for ex-girlfriend Amy, will Kyle get the answer he is hoping for?

Thursday 30th May: Elly reels from the reality her marriage to Mark is over after being served the annulment papers. What will Shane do when he receives word that conwoman Andrea has been tracked down?

Friday 31st May: Shane strikes a deal with cunning Andrea and secretly brings her back to Erinsborough. But how will Toadie react when he finds out what his brother has done? Meanwhile, are Bea and her ex-fiance Finn getting a bit too close for comfort?

Who is the Neighbours showrunner?

Jason Herbison has helmed the show since 2013, taking the reins from Alan Hardy. The series was originally created by Reg Watson in 1985

Is Ramsay Street a real place? Is neighbours filmed in Australia?

Unfortunately Ramsay Street isn’t real – and nor is the Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough (which is actually an anagram of Neighbours, with an extra ‘o’ and ‘r’ left over).

However, Pin Oak Court in Vermont South, Australia, is the real cul-de-sac that doubles for Ramsay Street.

The houses featured in Neighbours are real and are used for external shots. Many of the internal scenes, however, are filmed at Global Studio.

Can I visit the set of Neighbours?

Yes, the show offers fans the chance to see the show’s sets, including the exteriors of Harold’s Store, The Waterhole and Lassitier’s Lake. You can find out more about the fully-guided tour here.

Who’s in the cast of Neighbours?

Here's the current cast of the hit soap:

