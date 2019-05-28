Audrey discovers grandson Nick stole her money in Coronation Street

The Platt family are heading off on a camping trip in Coronation Street. But it’s set to become a holiday from hell when certain secrets are revealed.

On the ITV soap on Monday 27th May, the family arrive at their holiday lodge minus Nick Tilsley’s lady, Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) who is still conflicted whether Nick (Ben Price) could have had something to do with the recent factory disaster.

But it’s not long before trouble arrives in the shape of hairdresser Natalie Watkins (Cassie Bradley), who tells Nick and his brother David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) that the police have swooped in on their barbers business to re-investigate Nick’s possible dodgy dealings.

Natalie’s arrival sets off alarm bells with David too, as he’s worried his girlfriend Shona Ramsey (Julia Goulding) could find out about his recent kiss with naughty Natalie.

But Nick and David’s mum, Gail (Helen Worth) is alarmed for different reasons. She recognises Natalie’s tattoo and identifies her as the girl from the CCTV footage caught stealing her mum Audrey Robert’s (Sue Nicholls) money months ago.

On Tuesday 28th May, the terrible truth is revealed: Nick used Natalie to help him get his hands on Audrey’s £80,000 inheritance money… which has now been invested in the brothers’ new barbers, Trim Up North.

Will Audrey ever be able to forgive her thieving grandsons? Or will she see to it they are both locked-up and personally throw away the key!

