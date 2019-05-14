Angry bust-up between Ziggy and Dean after THAT kiss in Home and Away!

Ziggy Morgan (played by Sophie Dillman) is feeling humiliated and angry after making a drunken move on her mate Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) in Home and Away… only for the surfer dude to reject her sexy advances!

On the Aussie soap on Monday 13 May, Ziggy confides in Dean’s ex-girlfriend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about what happened when she and Dean got together at the Caravan Park to celebrate her 21st birthday. Willow is surprised to hear Dean didn’t want to sleep with Ziggy, considering his previous womanizing ways!

It’s not long before it all kicks off between Ziggy and Dean outside the Surf Club, in front of Ziggy’s parents Maggie (Kestie Morassi) and Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol). But when Dean tries to defend himself, saying he didn’t want to take advantage of his mate while she was drunk, Ziggy gives him a very angry piece of her mind and he’s left looking like the bad guy.

All in all it was the WORST birthday ever, with Ziggy’s estranged hubby Brody (Jackson Heywood) having now gone public with new lady love, Simone Bedford (Emily Eskell).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday 14 May, Willow is left questioning her own feelings for Dean when policeman pal Colby Thorne cheekily suggests Dean held back because he has secret feelings for Ziggy? Willow finds herself getting defensive. But could it be she’s secretly jealous at the thought of something brewing between Dean and Ziggy?

