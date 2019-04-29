Who attacks Elly in Neighbours?

Elly Conway (played by Jodi Anasta) is digging herself deeper into deception as she tries to prevent hubby Mark Brennan (Scott McGregor) discovering he is NOT the father of her unborn baby in Neighbours.

With the baby’s real father, one-night stand Shaun Watkins now out of the picture, school teacher Elly thought her secret was safe… until terrible teenage student, Dean Mahoney (Henry Strand) started blackmailing her after snooping through Elly’s medical records at Erinsborough Hospital, where his mum Dr Dora Dietrich (Kirsty Hillhouse) is Elly’s doctor.

After being caught-in-the-act bringing booze into school to leave in Dean’s locker, on Monday 6 May Elly spins a lie about being tempted to drink because she’s so stressed-out over her pregnancy.

Mark thoughtfully suggests she attends a support group for expectant mums at the Community Centre. So Elly can breathe easy she has covered her tracks again.

But is Dean about to prove he’s not to be messed with?

Elly is working overtime at the deserted school when the lights suddenly go out and she hears footsteps outside in the corridor.

But when she goes to investigate, someone lunges at Elly and she’s shoved to the ground!

Elly clutches her stomach in pain, suddenly afraid there’s something terribly wrong with her baby…

Mark races to the rescue on Tuesday 7 May and rushes his wife to Erinsborough Hospital. But will it be good or bad news for the expectant couple? And who was being the SHOCK attack on Elly? Was it Dean… or someone else?

