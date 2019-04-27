Bella discovers Colby’s KILLER secret in Home and Away!

Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) has decided to confess to the murder of his hated stepdad, Ross Nixon in Home and Away. But before the Summer Bay copper turns himself into the police, there’s someone a lot closer to home who needs to hear the terrible truth – Colby’s teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller)…

Advertisement

Bella still thinks Ross is on the run, after he wrecked his revenge on Colby and Chelsea Campbell’s wedding day earlier this year, by kidnapping Chelsea, Bella and their friend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts).

But on the Aussie soap on Monday 6 May, Colby decides to confess his crime to Bella and she reels from the news her dad is dead… and that big brother Colby was the one who pulled the trigger!

However, the revelations don’t end there for Bella when she realises Chelsea, Willow and Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) ALL know about Colby’s crime and have been lying to her for months!

It’s looking like there might be no turning back now for Colby and Bella. But on Tuesday 7 May, how will Bella react when she discovers Colby is planning to turn himself into the police?

Does she think Colby belongs behind bars for what he did to her deadbeat dad? Or faced with the reality of losing Colby from her life too, will Bella have a change of heart about everything? Get watching to find out!

Advertisement