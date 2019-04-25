Leyla, Priya and Tracy discover truth about Maya and Jacob!

Is Leyla Harding (played by Roxy Shahidi) planning revenge on Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein) on Emmerdale, now she’s discovered the school teacher has been carrying on an inappropriate affair with Leyla’s teenage son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant)?

Advertisement

That’s the BIG question after tonight’s double-bill of the ITV soap.

When a bunch of the villagers hit Hotten for a big night out in the episodes shown on Thursday 25 April, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw Jacob, who was supposed to be on a flight to Portugal, kissing Maya outside the nightclub!

Before Priya could investigate further, the forbidden lovers vanished. But she wasted no time in sharing her SCANDALOUS discovery with Leyla and their friend Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh).

“Priya, what are you talking about?” asked a confused Leyla. “Kissing, how?”

“Like two people who can’t get enough of each other,” Priya put it bluntly.

With Maya’s boyfriend/Jacob’s dad, David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) still unaware of the terrible truth, it looked like it was down to the ladies to decide what should happen next…

Unaware that she and Jacob had been busted, Maya happily accepted a lift back to the village with Priya, Tracy and Leyla.

“Can’t say I’ll be sad to see the end of tonight,” said Maya who caught David and ex-wife Tracy sharing a drunken kiss earlier in the evening.

“Yeah, well the night’s not over yet,” Leyla told Maya.

And when Maya objected to sharing the car back with love-rival Tracy, Leyla coldly told her, “Tracy’s the least of your worries, darling…”

So will Leyla and the ladies be dropping Maya off at the nearest police station? Or do they have something else in mind? The plot thickens as the Big Night Out episodes continue tomorrow, Friday 26 April at 7:00pm on ITV

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.